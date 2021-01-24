Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0870 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 94.8% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $8,138.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00429570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

