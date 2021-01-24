Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) vs. Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Head-To-Head Survey

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Gores Metropoulos has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos N/A -38.58% -0.54% Horizon Global -9.99% -4,042.82% -12.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Gores Metropoulos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gores Metropoulos and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gores Metropoulos presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 52.94%. Horizon Global has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 88.52%. Given Gores Metropoulos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gores Metropoulos is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Horizon Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $690.45 million 0.33 $80.75 million N/A N/A

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Metropoulos.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos beats Horizon Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, and Witter Towbar brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

