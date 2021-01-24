Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

