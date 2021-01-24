Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

