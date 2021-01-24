Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $2,106.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00435182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

