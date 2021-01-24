GravityCoin (GXX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,069.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $82,658.68 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,120,544 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

