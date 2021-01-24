GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,392.01 and $672.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,117,520 tokens. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

