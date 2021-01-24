Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post $51.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.34 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.34 million to $210.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.