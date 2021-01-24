GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $152,279.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. 54.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

