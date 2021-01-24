Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Greif alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.