Grin Market Capitalization Tops $22.17 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,409.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.74 or 0.04243046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00434944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.93 or 0.01362413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00550617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00429923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023742 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,650,700 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

