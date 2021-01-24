Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

