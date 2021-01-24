G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

