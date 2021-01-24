G&S Capital LLC Buys 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

