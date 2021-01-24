GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 279,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

