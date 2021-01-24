HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

