Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.70 million and the lowest is $116.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.55 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.