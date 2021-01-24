Handshake Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $810,126.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,576.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.67 or 0.04407073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00446584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.86 or 0.01380928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00541648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00427254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00275877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,635,157 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

