Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

