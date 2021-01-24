Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.
HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
