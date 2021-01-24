Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Tops $65.23 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Harmony has a total market cap of $65.23 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

