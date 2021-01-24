Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.99 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $137.50 or 0.00417229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $61.41 million and $2.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 478.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

