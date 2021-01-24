Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

