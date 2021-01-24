HashBX Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $34.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

