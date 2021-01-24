Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $2.79

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00008481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $40.24 million and $527,942.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,955.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.13 or 0.04339534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00441278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.01374512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00533241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00420874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023694 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,398,496 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

