HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HD Supply by 52.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 625.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS remained flat at $$55.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

