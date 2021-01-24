Head to Head Analysis: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 4 0 2.67 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.90%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 4.64 $62.13 million $0.61 75.72 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.92 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.