HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Cap of $103,250.06

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $103,250.06 and $118.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.