Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.34 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $642.79 million and $74.34 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00118786 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010975 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,667,735 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

