Hedget (HGET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $363,107.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Hedget has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $363,107.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00009493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.