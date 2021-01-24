Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.41 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hegic has a market cap of $133.87 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. One Hegic token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Hegic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

