HEIDI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $424.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 406.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $8,592.63 and $424.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.