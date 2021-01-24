Helium Price Hits $1.75 (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Helium has a market cap of $117.97 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Helium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00947757 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,365,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

