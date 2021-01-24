Helix (HLIX) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $140,712.78 and approximately $76.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,303,429 coins and its circulating supply is 31,167,508 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.