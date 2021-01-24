Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $361,306.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00432401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.