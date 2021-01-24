HelloGold 24-Hour Volume Tops $608.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $305,503.07 and approximately $608.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

