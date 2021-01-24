Helpico Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,514.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039822 BTC.

About Helpico