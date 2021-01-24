HempCoin Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $827,787.76 and $1,944.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,895.90 or 1.00267709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,311,041 coins and its circulating supply is 260,175,891 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

