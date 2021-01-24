Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HESAY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

