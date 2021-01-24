Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

