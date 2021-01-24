Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
A number of brokerages have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.76.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
