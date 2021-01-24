HEX Trading Down 0.4% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $5.39 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00065416 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004074 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003798 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

