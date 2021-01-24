Hi Mutual Society Market Cap Reaches $385,327.01 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $385,327.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

