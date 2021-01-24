Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

