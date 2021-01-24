Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 928,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

