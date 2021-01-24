Homeros Price Down 6.1% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $58.60 million and $7.07 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

