HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 150,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $804.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

