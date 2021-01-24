HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.94 million and $44,282.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.