HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $44,498.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00005154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.