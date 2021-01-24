Honest (HNST) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Honest has a market capitalization of $740,030.51 and $746.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00128120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

