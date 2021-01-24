Honest Market Cap Reaches $698,315.31 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $698,315.31 and approximately $537.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00278888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069534 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.63 or 0.99171537 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

