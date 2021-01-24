Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 27,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

